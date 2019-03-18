Anaemic exports growth

According to the trade data released by the Union ministry of commerce on Friday, India’s trade deficit is at the lowest it has been for more than a year. The deficit — the difference between how much India exports and how much it imports — reached $9.6 billion in February 2019, as compared to the $14.7 billion deficit registered in January 2019.

Yet, this cannot be seen as a sign that stability has returned to the external account. In fact, the data reveals that India’s structural weaknesses continue, and thus macroeconomic stability cannot be taken for granted. In ...