Andhra's capital errors

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to scrap Amravati as a “super-capital” and build three capitals instead in different parts of the state defies all logic. Nevertheless, with a majority of 151 in the 175-member Assembly, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had little trouble in getting the necessary legislation passed.

Thus, Amravati, which Mr Reddy’s predecessor Chandrababu Naidu had made considerable headway in developing, will be retained as a legislative capital housing the state Assembly. Visakhapatnam, 367 km away, will be the executive capital, where ...