Animal lovers

Book wise, the last six months have been very lucky for me. I have constantly discovered new authors and wonderful books. First, I found the mystery crime thriller writer, Sujata Massey.

Her stories are situated in the Bombay of the 1920s. Then I found that extraordinary book on the Great Indian Hedge by Roy Moxham. He found that British customs had planted a 2,300 mile-long hedge to prevent the smuggling of salt between British India and Indian India, that is, the princely states. And last month I chanced upon a book by Radhika Govindarajan, a young anthropologist who teaches ...