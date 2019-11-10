Anomalies in valuations

Sunil Singhania of Abakkus Asset Manager made an interesting point recently. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) majors Hindustan Unilever and Nestlé have combined a profit of around Rs 7,600 crore and a joint market cap of around Rs 6 trillion. The entire steel, cement and metals sectors, with a combined profit of over Rs 74,000 crore, are available for roughly the same market value.

Singhania went further. He showed that even the best-performing 25 listed companies, with stable growth in revenues and profits have been disappointing. In the last 10 years, these companies have ...