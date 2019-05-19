Another election strategy

The General Election results will be declared this week. Last week, we considered some short-term trading ideas that could gain during the churn as a new government takes over. What little we have in the way of data and anecdotes suggests that there could be considerable uncertainty for a while with a fractured mandate.

That could mean months of volatility. Last week, I had outlined the use of index options under the assumption that the Nifty (and Nifty Bank) could swing 5 per cent or more by May 30. It is not unlikely that volatility will continue into June, especially if ...