Another KBC: Rajasthan Police launches its own quiz show on social media

launches to raise awareness about crime but with no prize money

Drawing inspiration from television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by film industry veteran Amitabh Bachchan, the has launched its own quiz show, KBC, on social media to raise awareness about crimes and the Indian Penal Code. Starting on September 24, has been posing one question every day. The state police also tags Amitabh Bachchan in some of their tweets. It has asked questions on moving property dishonestly from the possession of a person without his/her consent, stalking, begging and hawking in or around any tourist area. Currently, there is no prize money for those answering correctly, but senior police officials are mulling prize money considering the response.



A mythological explanation

At an annual day event of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, chairperson of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), fell back on Hindu mythology to answer some questions posed to him. He said, "Just like the Varaha temple in Tirupati had given land for the main Tirupati Balaji temple and had requested it to send some of its devotees to the Varaha temple, the refers 10 per cent of its cases to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal." He went on to say that section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was nothing but a cleanser for the soul. The soul develops vices and section 29A helps clean it up and ensures vices do not re-enter the body. He added that just like Vishnu is mostly seen in the sleeping posture, the can be on leave otherwise, and do its job only after the IBC's 180-day moratorium is over.

Out of tune?

The outgoing Chief Justice of India, , held court, along with his successor Ranjan Gogoi, for the last time on Monday, stopping a lawyer who broke into a song to wish him a long life. "Tum jiyo hazaron saal..." the lawyer began singing the opening lines of a song from Hindi movie Sujata. Misra stopped the lawyer and said, "Presently I am responding from my heart. I will respond from my mind in the evening." Lawyer R P Luthra mentioned two alleged controversial tweets by senior lawyer Indira Jaising and advocate against the outgoing CJI, criticising his recent judgements, including the verdict in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case. Ironically, the plot of the movie Sujata, released in 1959 and directed by Bimal Roy with actors Nutan and Sunil Dutt in the lead, was based on B R Ambedkar's fight against untouch- ability told through the story of a Dalit girl.