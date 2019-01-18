Another referendum, now

Barely a day after suffering the greatest parliamentary loss in almost 100 years, the United Kingdom’s Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Theresa May, survived a vote of no-confidence in the House of Commons by 325 votes to 306 — a relatively comfortable 19-vote majority.

This was generally understood to be likely, as both her Eurosceptic colleagues within the Conservative party and her supporters in the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland had already ruled out voting against her government. Yet, Ms May was definitely weaker by the result earlier, when her ...