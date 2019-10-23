Another 'revival plan'

Union Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Tuesday that the Union Cabinet had come to a decision on what would be done to the two state-owned telecom firms, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). The two companies would be merged, he said, with MTNL, which operates in Delhi and Mumbai, serving as a subsidiary of BSNL till then.

The two companies were, according to the Union Budget for 2019-20, supposed to raise over Rs 15,000 crore through internal and extra budgetary resources. This money will be raised through the ...