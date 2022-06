Another sanctions package

The European Union’s (EU’s) announcement of a joint decision to phase out imports of Russian has, together with some other developments, shaken up oil markets. This would be the sixth such package of sanctions of entities linked to the Russian Federation by the countries of the EU, and it would forbid the purchase of seaborne from in six months and of refined products in eight months. There will also be a ban on insuring Russian oil shipments to third countries such as India. Both these measures are, however, considerably less stringent than earlier proposed because of strong objections from within the bloc. The Hungarian government, the most Moscow-friendly in the EU, demanded that pipeline oil be excluded from any sanctions and that countries dependent on pipeline oil be allowed to substitute seaborne deliveries of oil if the pipelines were interrupted. And Greece, famously home to shipping tycoons, demanded that an earlier ban on Russian oil being carried on European hulls be rescinded.

