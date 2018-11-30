Another season of litfests

What explains the enduring appeal of literature festivals? As we enter another winter, once again there is a litfest planned for every weekend somewhere in India -- a familiar line-up of sessions, speeches and, if you somehow manage to get in, parties. The litfest revolution that was sparked by the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) — now in its second decade — shows few signs of slowing.

In Jaipur’s early years, it was easy to see why people cared. It was an opportunity to meet and hear your favourite authors from all over the world: A charming little bubble in which ...