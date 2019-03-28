Another storm brewing

The United States Trade Representative is working closely with the director general of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, to tweak the global trade rulebook in order to address some of the concerns of the world’s largest economy. If successful, the move can lead to the WTO rescinding certain key flexibilities to some emerging countries, including India.

A key element of the changes the US proposes to push relates to the developing countries availing special and differential treatment (S&DT). S&DT gives developing countries special rights and enables them to take ...