Another tale from the front line

These days, news and social media are full of stories of heroic doctors and nurses on the front line of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. After a conversation with 29-year-old Vipin Kumar, I realised that there are other invisible warriors we must also acknowledge. Many people don’t realise the pivotal role lab technicians are playing right now.

They are the people who are actually running screening tests on swab samples, risking exposure every day. Kumar is one of them. A post graduate in biotechnology, he is working as a lab technician with Gurugram-based Core Diagnostics, ...