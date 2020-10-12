Another tech bubble?

Given all the hype and hysteria around the technology sector, an obvious concern is whether we are in a bubble in tech stocks. When one looks at its relative performance, and the amount of media focus, this is a legitimate question. The last great tech bubble was the one which ended in the US in March 2000, focused on internet and telecom companies.

The bursting of that bubble had severe consequences for markets globally, and thus is worth studying. Once it burst, the Nasdaq index declined 67 per cent within nine months. It finally bottomed out, down about 80 per cent, nearly two years ...