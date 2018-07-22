Anti-graft Act: How will the amendments impact businesses in India?

Experts share their insights on implications for businesses following changes in the anti-graft Act Why was there a need to amend the anti-graft law? The Prevention of Corruption Act was enacted three decades ago in 1988. Since then, several major socio-economic changes have taken place. During this time the international stance on bribery and corruption has also become way more stringent.

In May 2011, India ratified the United Nations Convention Against Corruption. In this context, the 1988 Act was being considered a bit archaic, if not completely obsolete. Therefore, a need for ...