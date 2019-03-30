Apple's new bite

In a long presentation on Monday, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook announced the consumer electronics giant was set to launch several ventures.

These will piggyback the Apple brand and leverage the dedicated user-base while looking to make inroads into some new areas. Apple will launch a credit card this autumn, in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard; it will set up a cross-platform arcade gaming service which is also due to launch in autumn; it will launch a streaming TV service, with new content generated by icons like Oprah Winfrey; and it is rebranding and re-launching its ...