Approve more vaccines

There is no question that a certain sense of complacency has crept into India’s efforts to manage and control the Covid-19 pandemic. It is easy to understand why this might be the case. The economy is, by most accounts, rebounding.

Since the end of last year, the number of cases has dwindled, and they remain under control through most of the country. And the vaccination programme has finally entered its second stage, wherein those most vulnerable to severe cases of the disease will be targeted. Yet overconfidence would be a mistake. There are several reasons why we are not yet, ...