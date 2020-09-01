Are Covid and the economy still linked?

The pandemic, much less fatal than earlier feared, is now beyond control, but the economy can still be helped The Covid-19 pandemic count continues to grow in India, but most concurrent indicators of economic activity continue to inch up.

The pace of improvement has slowed sharply, but the steady upward grind is visible, helped along by progressive easing of central regulations and despite somewhat haphazard and hard-to-understand lockdowns imposed locally across several districts and states. Has the economy de-linked itself from the virus? The daily growth rate of confirmed cases ...