Are food and political preferences correlated?

In early April 2016, Foursquare predicted the Mexican food restaurant chain Chipotle had suffered a 30 per cent decline in sales between January-March 2016. Chipotle’s results, released a few days later, showed sales were down 28.4 per cent.

Foursquare had made similar, eerily accurate estimates earlier—it had correctly projected the number of iPhones sold on a weekend for example. Foursquare claims to be the “most trusted independent data location platform” and it provides popular online city guides. Its data is based on app-users “checking in” at ...