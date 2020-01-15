If there is one theme for regulatory reform that is crying to be addressed in 2020 for Indian businesses, it is to build a framework for effectiveness of boards of directors. Are Indian boards truly effective, is a question we need to ask ourselves.

The year has begun with a cop-out in the area of board regulation. The introduction of the regulatory requirement to segregate the position of chairman and managing director has been postponed by two years by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This is yet another measure related to the plumbing architecture of the board. ...