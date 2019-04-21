Are these seven deadly sins plaguing your supply chain in India?

The emergence of new digital and analytic capabilities, combined with significant policy changes and rising customer expectations, mean companies in India need to upgrade their supply-chain processes. Here are seven outdated, but all too common, practices that companies need to watch out for — and change.

Having your planning team forecast demand. With the advent of machine learning and neural networks, having demand-planning teams churn out numbers based on statistical models is not good enough. The best forecasts are now created from advanced analytics engines that crawl the ...