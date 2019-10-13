Are we barking up the wrong tree?

"Chalo, picture dekthe hein” is a sentence that has withstood the test of time. In 2019 though, it sets forth a different sequence of events compared to a decade ago. Now, most likely, it results in a group chat about whether to go to a movie theatre or watch a movie or show over a streaming service.

If the decision is to go to the theatre, someone usually looks for show timings online, and books tickets on BookMyShow. A few might travel by Ola or Uber cabs to get to the destination. Did the event even happen if a group selfie is not uploaded on various social media platforms ...