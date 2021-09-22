The UP election is more than just an electoral problem for the BJP

As September ends, the election season is going to start in earnest. There are seven assembly elections next year.

The most important of them is in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in March, just six months away. It’s important not only because it is UP but also because beneath the surface there are quiet suggestions of another tussle, this time going on within the BJP between the chief minister and the party high command. So a few days ago, during a discussion with some economists on the forthcoming election there, it quickly became clear that it provides a near-perfect fit for a ...