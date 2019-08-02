As govt arms itself with more powers, citizens need strong safeguards

The “suicide note” purportedly sent out by VG Siddhartha mentions aggravations that have earned him much posthumous sympathy. Among the aggravations, almost inevitably, is harassment by tax officials. In response, the income tax department has put out a detailed note, with the assertion that the late “coffee king” had confessed to unreported income of about Rs 350 crore.

However, someone presumably informed on the subject has contended that tax officials acted prematurely in seizing shares held by Siddhartha. The full facts will emerge in due course. It is possible ...