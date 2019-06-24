As Tamil Nadu faces water crisis, AIADMK performs special 'puja' for rain

As the government faces brickbats for not being able to manage the worst shortage in the history of the state, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to knock at the doors of the gods. Local Administration Minister S P Velumani, who had earlier stated that the scarcity was "manufactured news", was seen participating in a special puja, organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, part of the state government, to appease the rain gods. Chief Minister is also in the line of fire. Frustrated with questions on the allocation of to VVIP homes in Chennai, he declared, "I drink four litres and use only two buckets of water per day."



No cheers!



To boost revenue collection, officers of the Madhya Pradesh excise department came up with an unusual idea. In the proposed excise policy, there was a suggestion to deliver liquor online, directly to the customer's doorstep, a la Domino's or Pizza Hut. The department said it would allot licences to two companies for this purpose. The logic was the state would keep the margin, which went to contractors in conventional selling. When the proposal came to the knowledge of state Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he lost his cool. He trashed the idea saying it would severely dent the image of the state government.

jittery after TDP flux



After a bunch of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members — including party chief Chandrababu Naidu's close confidantes Y S Chowdary and C M Ramesh — joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership is feeling jittery. Two members met Vice-President around the same time, sparking speculation that some party members, including Dayanidhi Maran, were mulling a switch. Later, the had to issue a clarification that it was a mere courtesy call. But the brass of DMK, which won 23 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in in the elections held in April, is not taking any chances. Insiders say their party president has unofficially warned party Members of not to even greet BJP leaders when they meet on the premises. He has also designated some older members of the party to keep a watch on the younger ones.