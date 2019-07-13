As yet, just a protest vote

The ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) option, the last button in electronic voting machines (EVMs), came into force owing to a September 2013 judgment of the Supreme Court.

The apex court said: “When the political parties will realise that a large number of people are expressing their disapproval with the candidates...there will be a systemic change and the political parties will be forced to accept the will of the people and field candidates who are known for their integrity.” It is not easy to evaluate how NOTA is evolving in the country, and how people are adapting ...