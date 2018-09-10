Aspirations and reality of jobs in India

On September 6, The Times of India carried a futuristic article by Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation. The minister rejected the farm-to-factory model of job creation in favour of a farm-to-frontier model where workers produce high outputs based on innovation-driven services. The emphasis is on mass services and not mass manufacturing.

Ride-sharing taxis, airlines, IT are examples quoted by the minister. On the same day, in an interview to Indian Express, Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy said that sectors like IT cannot provide the jobs the country needs. Jobs ...