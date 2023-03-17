JUST IN
Assessing contagion: 'Little, then lottle', like ketchup coming out of bottle
Fraternity, prosperity and polarisation
The foreign hand
South Asia gets back to reality
India's export cushion
India on top for Walmart, Apple sans brick & mortar
Slide towards centralisation
Inflation: Central banks can't fix the mess that politicians have created
Consumer sentiments high on expectations
In US, the climate briefly turns on ESG
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Non-essential curbs, the foreign hand, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Assessing contagion: 'Little, then lottle', like ketchup coming out of bottle

In every systemic crisis, there are initial soothing noises from regulators and commentators: There won't be contagion. Except that eventually there is contagion more often than not, writes T N Ninan

Topics
financial crisis | Indian Economy | Weekend Ruminations

T N Ninan 

Follow this columnist
T N Ninan

Financial crises follow faithfully Ogden Nash’s description of ketchup coming out of a bottle: “First a little, then a lottle.” Consider the financial collapse of 2008. The action actually began two years earlier, when house prices in the US began to fall. In early 2007, some of those who had lent for sub-prime housing began to file for bankruptcy. In June that year, two big hedge funds failed on account of their exposure to the sub-prime market. These were the early tremors. Then came the earthquake.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on financial crisis

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.