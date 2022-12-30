JUST IN
Good, bad and intelligent
Tech beyond AI
The free grain scheme risks undermining more than the rural economy
A match not made in start-up heaven
Defending the constitutional order
How will the BJP's Lok Sabha tally change in the 2024 general elections?
Global arms sales: Change is underway
Indian rupee goes digital
Leading the global digital economy
No free lunches
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Good, bad and intelligent
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Assumptions that didn't survive 2022

In a year marked by conflict and loss, silver linings were few and far between, with many statements much harder to repeat at the end of 2022 than at the beginning

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Year End Specials | Europe economy

Mihir S Sharma 

Follow this columnist
Mihir S Sharma

The story of the year has undoubtedly been the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In spite of repeated warnings from the Western intelligence community, as 2022 began most considered a full-scale invasion of a European country to be an extremely unlikely event; only seven weeks into the new year we were forced to revise that assessment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 22:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.