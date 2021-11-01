At Glasgow climate change talks, the world will have a China problem

The world has once again got all worked up over climate change. This happens every now and then. Everyone is meeting in Glasgow to talk about it. Countries will make promises they can’t keep.

Or have no intention of keeping. Thus, if I may be permitted a low pun, is a copout. CoP26, as Greta Thunberg the much-celebrated climate activist has said, isn’t going to achieve anything much. So the big question today is not if enough countries will cooperate to do whatever is necessary to achieve the target for global warming, which is an increase of 1.5 degrees over the next ...