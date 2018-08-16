Atalji's passing has touched more people than any politician's since Nehru

I got to know Atal Bihari Vajpayee because of the kindness of the lady he spent his life with and whose daughter he considered his foster child, Mrs Kaul. I’m not sure why but she took a shine to me and whenever I wanted an interview she would ensure that Atalji said yes. The funny thing is it always seemed to happen the same way.

I would ring Raisina Road, where in the early 1990s Atalji lived, and leave repeated messages asking to speak to him. I have no idea what happened but he would rarely, if ever, ring back. Then, after my fifth or sixth attempt, Mrs Kaul would come on ...