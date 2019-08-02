Author Manu Pillai on finding balance in 'conflicted landscape of history'

History is a battlefield — not only for those fighting in these battles, but also for those chronicling it, that is, the historians. A few years back, I reviewed a book, The Ivory Throne, about the House of Travancore in Kerala and its extraordinary regent Sethu Lakshmi Bayi. The tome ran well into 700 pages and it took me a while to read it, but the intricate narrative blew my mind.

The author, Manu S Pillai, went on to win the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar the next year. He followed it up with Rebel Sultans, a history of the Deccan Sultanate. As if two thick books in three years ...