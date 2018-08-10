Auto index signalling a correction in markets

“Deseasonalising” the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) launch last year will be a difficult task. Typically manufacturers cut back manufacturing in June and then pushed out massive volumes to dealers in July.

There were also the usual glitches with moving to a totally new system, so sales glitches were seen across August-September. As a result, sales data is skewed in both directions for several months due to unusual base effects. We will probably need to club data across a three or four month period - say, June-September - to get a clear sense of how ...