Auto sector could be lead indicator

The auto industry is a good indicator of consumption demand. It also has a long value chain extending from primary commodities through to sophisticated electronic gear. It employs millions with many different skills.

There are approximately 30,000 parts in a single vehicle. In addition to the manufacturing chain, there's a long services chain what with dealers, advertisers and financiers. Plus, there's repair and maintenance, and of course, employment for professional drivers, etc. The sector releases production numbers on monthly basis through the SIAM, though this doesn't ...