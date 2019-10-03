Automating road safety

On the busy chaotic roads of India, almost everything can be found except discipline and fear of law. The new Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) has brought in stronger rules among which high fines have grabbed most attention. The real change in the MVA is the use of technologies like AI, IoT, data analytics and face recognition to bring accountability, efficiency and transparency.

There are several dimensions for safety and discipline on roads. These include drivers training, licensing, and vehicle fitness. The new Act has opened the doors for cutting edge technology to be deployed on all ...