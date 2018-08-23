Avoid quota system

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, wants to become the first IIM to create 60 additional seats exclusively for women in its flagship post-graduate programme for management. This, media reports said, will help the institute to improve its gender diversity.

Faced with criticism for their largely “male-only, engineer” classrooms, other IIMs have also been trying to encourage gender diversity by tweaking the screening process of applicants. At IIM Bangalore, for example, the proportion of girls in the 2017-19 batch was 28 per cent — the highest ever. IIM Calcutta ...