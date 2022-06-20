Avoid sudden changes

Many parts of north India have been rocked by protests against the new scheme for the Indian armed forces, which the government has called “Agnipath”. Last week, the Union Cabinet cleared the new system, which it described in glowing terms: “(A) transformative move to modernise the country’s armed forces” which would “create opportunities for the youth” and upgrade their skills. Reducing the manpower intake of the army in order to transfer its focus to advanced weaponry has long been advised. India cannot maintain a World War One-style army to fight 21st-century wars — the conflict has made it clear what a disadvantage poor military organisation can be. It is also necessary, given the mistaken decision to introduce “one rank, one pension” (OROP) for political reasons, to reduce the ongoing drain on the government finances caused by a personnel-heavy military. For both these reasons, Agnipath is not only a step in the right direction but also long delayed. The serving military establishment has come out strongly in favour of the move, citing, among other concerns, that the average age of the soldiers is too high.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor