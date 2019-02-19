Away from the traditional combat air projects

Almost 40 years ago, the United Kingdom (UK) decided to privatise its defence industry. This did not happen overnight, and was one part of a major change in the way industry related to government as its customer. That new relationship took time to develop.

It is still doing so. But even today, private sector business acumen combines with a strong government relationship to make British defence manufacturers among the best exporters in the world. This week, I will be accompanying some top-rated British manufacturers as well as delegates from the UK government to Aero India in Bengaluru. ...