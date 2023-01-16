Balance of powers

The executive and the legislative branches of the Indian state appear to be in conflict, which does not bode well for the country. A long-lasting disagreement on who gets to appoint senior judges has now expanded into a disagreement over the very separation of powers and the final word on the constitutionality of . The latest salvo in this conflict was fired by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who declared that the “basic structure” doctrine, which limits the powers of Parliament to amend the Constitution, was itself an infringement of democracy. In 1973, in the landmark Kesavananda Bharati case, the Supreme Court noted there were specific basic features of the Constitution of India that Parliament could not amend at will. Legal scholars have debated the outline of this “basic structure” ever since, given that neither the Kesavananda Bharati judgement nor those that have come after have provided a consistent view on what features this basic structure might have. Even so, subsequent judgements have relied heavily on this doctrine and it is now part of settled law.