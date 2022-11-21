Banking on tenure

The government’s decision to increase the term of managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs), and also whole-time directors of public-sector banks (PSBs) from five to 10 years, subject to a retirement age of 60 years, is a sensible move that is likely to play some part in retaining talent at a time when they have been haemorrhaging talent to private-sector rivals. The gazette notification does not, however, offer an unreserved extension to PSB chiefs and whole-time directors. It states that the appointment will be for five years initially and terms can be extended for another five, suggesting that PSB chiefs continue to hold office at the pleasure of the government. All the same, the prospect of a longer tenure offers PSB heads greater room for strategic manoeuvre than a five-year stint, of which the first year and a half alone is often spent learning the ropes of the new responsibilities.
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:55 IST
