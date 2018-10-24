Battery-operated future

The Indian electric vehicles (EV) will see the entry of several new players in the two- and three-wheeler segments which between them constitute around 95 per cent of it. Chinese firms such as BYD Auto Co.

Ltd will supply electric buses to some state transport firms and Mahindra, with an early mover’s advantage in the four-wheeler segment, plans to make 60,000 electric vehicles annually from 2020. In 2012, the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 was established, under which an incentive scheme, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in ...