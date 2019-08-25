Be worried. Be very worried.

An accident on August 8 at the Nyonoksa missile testing range in Arkhangelsk Oblast (district), Russia, has focused attention on the more terrifying aspects of modern weapons development. The Russian atomic energy commission, Rosatom, announced something went wrong during a test of a nuclear-powered liquid-fuelled jet propulsion system on August 8.

At least five technicians died at the offshore site. Radioactivity spiked to 16 times the normal levels locally, and there were evacuations. This is actually not particularly dangerous — Chernobyl hit 7,000 times ...