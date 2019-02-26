Behaviour & culture essentials in start-up land

The narratives of super ego and toxic behaviour among the CEOs of large companies are disturbing and increasingly prominent. They have a pattern. After ascent, the CEO is powerful, power damages the brain, and the CEO’s behaviour changes visibly.

What people see is loss of empathy, arrogance, poor treatment of people, and inability to listen. I refer to these as de-railers in my book, CRASH: lessons from the rise and exit of CEOs. The de-railers become the sword on which several CEOs fall. The CEO’s downfall become “breaking-news” for the media, for example, Thomas ...