Behind the US-China trade war

It is a full-on trade war between two of the mightiest global powers and both sides are trying to play hardball. After imposing tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods in July, US President Donald Trump ratcheted up the pressure by going in for another $16 billion worth last month and ordering his administration to prepare to collect tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese trade on top of that.

China has responded with its own set of reciprocal sanctions on the US products. There is a possibility that the two sides are getting ready for talks but ahead of those talks, President Trump is ...