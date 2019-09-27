Beijing's message on an iconic anniversary

The celebration of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China was meant to mark the achievements of the Communist Party in ensuring the “great rejuvenation” of China and its return to a role and position “close to the centre of the global stage”.

It was also planned to illustrate the role of President Xi Jinping as the undisputed leader and, even more, as the “lingxiu”, a word used only for highly revered leaders, and until now reserved for Mao. However, as fate would have it, this 70th anniversary is taking place in a context ...