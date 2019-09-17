Being a constitutional court

The last few weeks have given the Supreme Court of India the aura of a constitutional court. A five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice is hearing the Ayodhya case in Court No 1 and a decision is expected soon.

Next month, another bench is scheduled to start hearing challenges to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution related to Jammu and Kashmir. If this trend of disposing of constitutionally high profile cases one after the other is kept up, many dog-eared files will disappear from the scores of almirahs that block the corridors of the court building. The political ...