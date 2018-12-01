Being African in India

“As a black person culturally, I’m trying not to die!” Trevor Noah delivered a hard-hitting punch in his light-hearted way during his new Netflix exclusive, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia. The comedian and a television host’s stand-up was about an African’s experiences of living in the US and travelling to an Asian nation.

His experiences reminded me of an incident that happened in Delhi last week. Six Africans, four Tanzanians and two Nigerians, were rescued from two different locations in Delhi. They were accused of kidnapping a teenager and eating him ...