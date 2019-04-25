Being bold to seize a breakthrough opportunity

Global warming, already a harsh reality, is now accelerating. As the fascinating documentary Our Planet Earth on Netflix, warns us, the Earth may well be facing an existential crisis.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC’s) report of October 2018 (https://youtu.be/rVjp3TO_jul) contains a dire warning that our window to reverse the environmental damage could well close in less than the next two decades. The increase in the greenhouse gases (GHGs) and carbon dioxide (CO2) levels are much beyond the threshold level of 350 parts per million (ppm). They are ...