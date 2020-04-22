Best of BS Opinion: Beyond Covid-19 red zones, oil price crash, and more

From how the southern state's people-centric response helped mobilise the whole state against the pandemic and the correlation between economic stagnation and communal polarisation to why the sharp drop in global crude prices have failed to bring cheer, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

By ensuring that no person would go hungry, Kerala ensured people's participation in the adherence to the strict measures, write Madhura Swaminathan, professor, & Deepak Johnson, research fellow at the Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore.

The impact of Covid-19 on the economy has been so overwhelming that even a significant drop in global oil prices has posed new challenges for the government, writes A K Bhattacharya.

Economic uncertainty will keep stock prices volatile, suggests our top edit.

Muslims should not be targeted for Tablighi Jamaat's errors, says our second edit.

More people than ever are watching TV and OTT channels but nobody wants to reach them, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar.

Risk assessment of communities is essential before full movement of people is allowed to start after is lifted, writes Jyoti Mukul.