How Covid-19 spoilt the oil bonanza
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond Covid-19 red zones, oil price crash, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces of the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

A health-worker conducts thermal screening of residents in the Mudiali area which was sealed following detection of a COVID-19 positive case, during ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

From how the southern state's people-centric response helped mobilise the whole state against the pandemic and the correlation between economic stagnation and communal polarisation to why the sharp drop in global crude prices have failed to bring cheer, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

By ensuring that no person would go hungry, Kerala ensured people’s participation in the adherence to the strict lockdown measures, write Madhura Swaminathan, professor, & Deepak Johnson, research fellow at the Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore. Read on...

The impact of Covid-19 on the economy has been so overwhelming that even a significant drop in global oil prices has posed new challenges for the government, writes A K Bhattacharya. Click here to read...

Economic uncertainty will keep stock prices volatile, suggests our top edit. Read on...

Muslims should not be targeted for Tablighi Jamaat’s errors, says our second edit. Click here to read...

More people than ever are watching TV and OTT channels but nobody wants to reach them, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read on...

Risk assessment of communities is essential before full movement of people is allowed to start after lockdown is lifted, writes Jyoti Mukul. Click here to read...

First Published: Wed, April 22 2020. 06:12 IST

