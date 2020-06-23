Best of BS Opinion: Unemployment rate dips, Covid-19 testing lags, and more

The Health Ministry said on Monday that India's Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density. However, the number of cases in absolute terms continue to rise significantly.

Business Standard pieces for the day talk about Covid-19 and other issues

The implication of a narrow testing protocol is that the Indian governing establishment may be even less equipped to deal with a possible explosion of the illness, notes our lead editorial

While the regulators cannot stop excess liquidity from washing up on India’s shores, they must nevertheless be alive to the warning signs of overindulgence, argues our second editorial

Anyone hoping to see India's structural growth at 7 per cent has to see movement on fixing the financial sector, writes Akash Prakash

The unemployment rate dropped to 7.26 per cent in rural India in the week ended June 21.

This is lower than the pre-lockdown week ended March 22 when the rate was 8.3 per cent, notes Mahesh Vyas