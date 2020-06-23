JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Happy monsoon season: Unemployment rate falls to pre-lockdown level of 8.5%
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Unemployment rate dips, Covid-19 testing lags, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Manmohan Singh

Rajesh Kumar 

gdp growth, economy, markets

The Health Ministry said on Monday that India's Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density. However, the number of cases in absolute terms continue to rise significantly.

Business Standard opinion pieces for the day talk about Covid-19 and other issues

The implication of a narrow testing protocol is that the Indian governing establishment may be even less equipped to deal with a possible explosion of the illness, notes our lead editorial

While the regulators cannot stop excess liquidity from washing up on India’s shores, they must nevertheless be alive to the warning signs of overindulgence, argues our second editorial

Anyone hoping to see India's structural growth at 7 per cent has to see movement on fixing the financial sector, writes Akash Prakash

The unemployment rate dropped to 7.26 per cent in rural India in the week ended June 21.

This is lower than the pre-lockdown week ended March 22 when the rate was 8.3 per cent, notes Mahesh Vyas

Quote

“We stand at historic crossroads, our government's decisions and action will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of solemn responsibility. In our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister.”

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 05:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU