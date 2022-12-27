Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Platform economy, all in the family, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Capex for revival, breather for NGOs, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Red signals for green laws, risk of accidents & more
Best of BS Opinion: Inflation targeting, rules for no-fly lists, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The future of oil, improving the odds for 5G, and more
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today
The introduction of an omnibus Bill to decriminalise minor offences, amending 183 provisions across 42 Act administered by 19 ministries, is being positioned as a means of improving the ease of doing business climate and unclogging the judicial system. It represents a continuum of the Narendra Modi government’s focus since 2014, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
In tune with global thinking, India created a monetary policy committee to target inflation. Six years later, it’s time to strengthen its accountability, writes K P Krishnan. Read here
India Inc is gearing for a slugfest next year, writes Indrajit Gupta. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 06:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU